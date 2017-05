Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Lackawanna Blind Association will host its 31st annual William J. Jordan Memorial Swing for Sight golf tournament on Monday, June 19, at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. Proceeds benefit the association’s programs. For more information and reservations, call 570-342-7613.

Planning committee members include, from left, seated: Mary Lou Wascavich and Noreen Burke. Standing: Fred Hickman, Jerry Musheno, Ron Leas and Karl Pfeiffenberger.