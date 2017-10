Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Dalton United Methodist Church held its 20th annual golf tournament on Saturday at the Lakeland Golf Course in Fleetville. The two top teams had the same final score, and the winner was decided by a match of cards.

Above: the first-place team, top photo, was, from left: Jim Fitzsimmons, Allen Wehler, Ryan Laubach and Vic Purdy. The second-place team, bottom photo, was Brian Gray, Joe Rydzewski, Jim Jones and John Lalley.