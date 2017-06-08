Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Ninety-two golfers participated in the 21st annual Comm Classic Benefit Golf Tournament at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. The winners were announced at the buffet dinner which immediately followed the tournament. They were:

Men’s championship flight: Tom Hillebrand, Jim Haggerty, Ryan Rogan and Cory Rogan in first place; and Jason Menichetti, Lebro Menichetti, Kenny Jones and Chuck Herman in second place.

Men’s first flight: Tom Ostrowski, Robert Mazzoni, Nevin Gerber and Butch Kromko.

Mixed championship flight: Stacy Ossenfort, Thomas Coleman, Chris Duckworth and Jeremy Siniawa in first place; and Mike Wolk, Mary Wolk, Keith Meyer and Deb Meyer in second place.

Mixed first flight: Dave Sanders, Barb Sanders, Terry Cochran and Gina Cochran.

Most honest score: Carmen Lopresto, Dan Belk, Jack Evans and Gary Evans.

Closest to the pin, men: Jimmy Haggerty

Closest to the pin, women: Mar Bender

Long drive, women: Stacy Ossenfort

Long drive, men: Kevin Wright

Gross skins: Team Hillebrand (Birdie #6); Team Menichetti (Eagle #7) and Team Florey (Birdie #16)

All proceeds from the Comm Classic Golf Tournament benefit recreational programs at the Waverly Community House. For more information on the Waverly Community House, visit waverlycomm.org or see “Waverly Community House” on Facebook.