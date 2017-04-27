Article Tools Font size – + Share This



A reader urgently contacted me this past week. Her 10-year-old evergreen was showing signs of decline. She worried that it was being attacked with “bugs,” and since it functioned as the center of a key privacy screen, she was motivated to take immediate action to save it.

Since the mulch was already 12 inches above grade, my first instinct was to look down. I carefully crawled under the tree and its companions. For the tree on its left, my suspicions were confirmed. A lower branch had long been buried under the slowly rising tide of mulch. I explained to my skeptical reader that if the mulch rises by a mere half inch per season, over a ten year period, the grade is raised by a full five inches.

In this case, a quick removal of the mulch revealed that the buried branch was not far up the trunk. I also found the top of the basket in which the tree had been planted, so the grade had not been raised much. But sometimes, the digging process accidentally moves soil onto the root ball.

However, this tree was not showing the signs of decline, so after noting the potential problems, I moved on to the affected tree. I removed some mulch and soil, looking for evidence of the root flare, checking to see if it was deeply buried. However, instead of a root flare, on front and back of the tree I found root girdling. Root girdling occurs when roots actually choke the tree to death.

Now look at the photo. This tree, near the softball field at Hillside Park, will also soon be in decline due to girdling. But you don’t have to dig to find the problem. The tree, along with several others, is being used to display a “No Parking On Road” sign.

The sign has been tied on the trunk of the tree with a metal cord. Even though the cord was not tightly tied to the trunk initially, the tree has grown, but the cord has not. As visible in the photo, part of the cord is now within the tree, beginning to girdle it. Girdling happens when the vertical flow of the xylem and phloem is restricted, and the tree starves. (Imagine trying to eat every meal wearing a child-sized necktie around your throat). To preserve the trees, these signs need to be moved.

For my reader’s evergreen, what can she do? First, she can try removing the girdling roots. Second, the damage may already be done, so she may need to investigate replacement. Better yet, at the time of planting, care should be taken to remove the tops of the metal baskets, remove excess soil above the root flare, and remove or straighten any potential girdling roots. With girdling, “an ounce of prevention . . .”

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.