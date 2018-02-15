Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Two decades since he was first conjured by author J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter — and the fantastical world he inhabits — remains as beloved as ever by millions of kids and their parents.

That across-the-board appeal should result in big crowds this weekend at the 14th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, which will run Friday, Feb. 16, to Monday, Feb. 19.

Titled “The Wizarding World of Ice,” the festival will feature its usual dazzling assortment of ice sculptures and family-friendly events taking place at numerous locations throughout the borough.

As always, admission to the festival’s events is free, as is parking throughout the downtown. For a complete schedule of events and participating venues, visit facebook.com/csfestivalofice or the Abington Business & Professional Association’s website, theabingtons.org. A festival map is on page 5.

“We’ve been getting a lot of excitement building around it,” said ABPA executive director and event coordinator Laura Ancherani. “Harry Potter has been around for 20 years now, so you have all these fans with such an age range. Which is what the festival has, too. Harry Potter is for everyone, and so is the festival.”

When Ancherani and her family visited Universal Orlando Resort’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in late 2016, she was completely smitten with the magical vibe of the place.

“It gave me goosebumps being there. You really feel like you’re in that world,” she said.

Cut to a few months later, to last year’s Festival of Ice. As Ancherani watched the festivities unfold, she had an epiphany of sorts.

“I was just watching everybody and observing. It helps me to get ideas,” she said. “I had a vision. I saw everyone in their robes with their wands, and I could hear the music playing. And I thought, ‘Oh my god, Harry Potter, that’s our theme for next year.’”

The festival’s partners quickly latched onto the idea, and excitement has been building throughout the community for months. The event typically draws between 25,000 and 35,000 people, but Ancherani wouldn’t be surprised if a record crowd turns out this year.

As always, the festival will feature about 50 to 60 ice sculptures created by Sculpted Ice Works’ Mark Crouthamel and his team of carvers. And, they will be on hand doing live ice carvings Friday and Saturday.

Potter-themed sculptures will include a Basilisk-themed ice slide, flying brooms, Hogwarts Castle and various characters, not just from the “Potter” series but also the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” prequel.

In addition, there’s the annual Festival of Ice Parade, which will take place along South State Street on Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m. The parade will feature the Abington Heights marching band, as well as plenty of participants in costume, including Ancherani and her family.

Participating festival venues include The Gathering Place, 303 S. State St., which will serve as the festival’s welcome center and the host of the Family Fun Faire, set for Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event will include music by DJ Jack Martin, storyteller Chris Archangelo, children’s face painting by Happy Faces and juggler Rob Smith.

First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will host several events throughout the weekend, among them an art show organized by Elaine Tweedy, a juried photo exhibit by members of the Northeast Photography Club and a magic show by Eddy Ray. For more information, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.

Other festival highlights include: a brass band playing music from the Potter films; trolley rides; horse and carriage rides; a birds of prey education station; a wine tasting hosted by Mucciolo Family Wines; Harry Potter selfie station and “Amortentia potion station” at NOTE Fragrances; outdoor wizard chess at State Street Grill; and “Hogwarts 101” create your own wand and potions workshops at Abington Community Library.

Meanwhile, Abington Heights High School student artists will be Potterfying the windows of downtown businesses.

“That’s always been part of our goal, to showcase what our downtown has to offer. And we’ve always felt our festival really showcases our downtown. So, we want to make it the best it can be,” Ancherani said. “Our goal this year was just to create the most magical atmosphere we could, because we know how much people love these stories. People love to get lost in this world. And that’s what we’re trying to bring to life.”

