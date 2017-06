Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Gathering Place, located on State Street in Clarks Summit, housed in the community’s former firehouse and serving as a hub for educational, recreational and artistic programs and activities, was recently honored for its “good works” by Lackawanna County’s commissioners.

From left: commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Gathering Place board president Dori Waters, commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.