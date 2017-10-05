Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Missed a registration deadline? Call 570-563-2402 to see if there is still room.

• #112 Brain Boot Camp, Wednesdays, Oct. 4 and 18 and Nov. 1 and 15. Time: noon. Work your brain in stress-free sessions. Word games, puzzles, trivia, vocab challenges and all kinds of mind boggling activities. Cost: $5 per session.

• #127 Foraging for Wild Edibles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m. Join Susan Vinskofski and explore the Trolley Trail in search of wild edibles. Location: The Trolley Trail Park in the upper parking lot at The Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road in Glenburn. Cost: $10.

• #113 Genealogy 101, Wednesday, Oct. 11 at noon. Maureen Gray, president of the Genealogical Research Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania, will guide the class in the steps needed to research a family tree and a pedigree chart. Each participant will receive a folder with materials needed to continue research. Gray will bring several artifacts and samples from her own research that will help explain the research process. Cost: $10.

• #107 Classic Ravioli, Thursday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. Chef Paula Lamberton will entertain all participants as she instructs class in making three types of ravioli: meat, cheese and seafood. Location: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Cost: $35. Register by Oct. 5.

• #141 New York City bus trip, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (leave New York) Cost: $38. Register by Oct. 14.

• #125 Introduction to Strings, Saturdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, Nov. 4, 9-10 a.m. Beginning group string lessons (violin, cello and bass) for children ages 6-10, with a class recital at the end of the five-week session. Materials supplied: music. Materials needed: an instrument. Short-term rentals are available through retailers such as Robert M. Sides Music and Montero Violins. Cost: $70.

• #126 Hey! Take a Hike, Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. (rain date Sunday, Oct. 15. You will be contacted by phone/text if hike is postponed. A morning of gentle hiking in Lackawanna State Park while enjoying the fall foliage. You will become familiar with part of the many miles available to hike in this scenic area. The hike will be approximately 3 miles and take approximately 90 minutes. Wear hiking boots or sturdy boots with socks; bring a bottle of water. Hiking maps of the numerous trails will be provided for future exploration. Connie McDonnell and Caroline Seamans will be the leaders on this Saturday morning adventure. Class will meet in the first parking lot on the left past the main entrance of LSP. Cost: $10. Register by Oct. 7.