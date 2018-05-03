Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Upcoming classes and events at The Gathering Place for Community, Arts, and Education. For more information, go to www.gatheringplacecs.org. If you’ve missed a deadline, just email gatheringplacecs @gmail.com.

All classes will be held at The Gathering Place unless otherwise indicated.

• Knit a Spring Wrap, Wednesdays, May 9, 16 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. Use beginner and intermediate knitting skills to create a rectangular wrap with Kristina Laurito helping you for every step. Cost $30 plus $10 supply fee.

• Foraging for Wild Edibles, Thursday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at South Abington Park. Join Susan Vinskofski and explore the park area in search of wild edibles. Cost $10.

• Craft and Chat, Fridays, May 11 and 18 at 10 a.m. A casual setting for artists with and without special needs. Come to meet and create. Cost: $10.

• Memory Cafe, Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Memory Cafe is a place where people with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. You can explore art, music, play games, or just enjoy being with others. Cost: free.

• Art Market, Saturday, May 12, local artisans sell their work.

• Streaming for Dummies, Wednesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. The Geek Squad from Best Buy will clear the mysteries surrounding streaming, Apple Tv, Smart TV, Google TV, hulu, Roku, Netflix and more Cost: $15.