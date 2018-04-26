Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Upcoming classes and events at The Gathering Place for Community, Arts, and Education, 304 S. State St. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org. If you’ve missed a deadline, just email gatheringplacecs @gmail.com. All classes are at the Gathering Place, Clarks Summit, unless otherwise indicated.

• Senior Alert: Tuesday, May 1 at noon. Kelly Cross of the Volunteer Action Center will present a talk on proper storage and disposal of medications plus personal protection and current drug trends. Foods, drinks and giveaways. Cost: Free.

• The Good Friday Bombing, Wednesday, May 9, at noon. In April, 1936, the Wyoming Valley was rocked by a terrorist bomb that killed a coal mining official and his young son. Mary Beth Voda will recount the details of this shocking episode known as the Good Friday Cigar Box Bombing. Cost $5.

• Tips and Techniques for repurposing Furniture, Tuesdays: May 1, 7, 15 and 22. Transform old furniture with creative paint and finishing techniques. Val Langan of Woods and Co. will show you how to use milk and chalk paint and stain. Cost $25, plus $20 supply fee.

• Knit a Spring Wrap, Wednesdays, May 9, 16 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. Use beginner and intermediate knitting skills to create a rectangular wrap with Kristina Laurito helping you for every step. Cost: $30 plus $10 supply fee.

• Foraging for Wild Edibles Thursday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at South Abington Park.Join Susan Vinskofski and explore the park area in search of wild edibles. Cost $10.

• Craft and Chat: Fridays, May 11 and 18 at 10 a.m. A casual setting for artists with and without special needs. Come to meet and create. Cost: $10.

• Memory Cafe, Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. Memory Cafe is a place where people with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. You can explore art, music, play games or just enjoy being with others. Cost: Free.