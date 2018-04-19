Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Upcoming classes and events at The Gathering Place for Community, Arts and Education. For more information, go to gatheringplacecs.org. Events are held at The Gathering Place unless otherwise indicated. For more information, or if you’ve missed a deadline, email gatheringplacecs@gmail.com

• Craft and Chat: A casual setting for artists with and without special needs. Come to meet and create at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Fridays, April 27, May 11, 18 at 10 a.m. Cost: $10.

• The Story of Scranton: Wednesday, April 25. Sarah Piccini from Lackawanna Historical Society will take us back to when Scranton was the Electric City. Cost: $5.

• Ukulele for Adults: April 23, 30, May 7, 14 and 21, 7-7:45 p.m. Learn to strum this little ‘hipster” instrument. Bring your own ukulele. Cost $50.

• The Good Friday Bombing: Wednesday, May 9, at noon. In April, 1936, the Wyoming Valley was rocked by a terrorist bomb that killed a coal mining official and his young son. Mary Beth Voda will recount the details of this shocking episode known as the Good Friday Cigar Box Bombing. Cost $5.

• Tips and Techniques for repurposing Furniture: Tuesdays, May 1, 7, 15 and 22. Transform old furniture with creative paint and finishing techniques. Val Langan of Woods and Co. will show you how to use milk and chalk paint and stain. Cost: $25, plus $20 supply fee.

• Senior Alert! Tuesday, May 1, at noon. Jeff Thomas of the Volunteer Action Center will talk about proper storage of medication, personal protection, current drug trends and proper disposal of meds. Food, drinks and give-aways. Cost: free.

• Streaming for Dummies: Wednesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. The Best Buy Geek Squad will instruct on streaming and smart TVs. Cost: $15.

• Foraging for Wild Edibles, Thursday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. Join Susan Vinskofski to explore South Abington Park in search of wild edibles. Cost: $10.

• Cooking Italian with eggplant, Monday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m. Sous chef Assunta Meloni will help you to create Eggplant Caponata and Pasta a la Norma Cost $35.