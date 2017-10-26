Article Tools Font size – + Share This



• #112 Brain Boot Camp, Wednesdays, Nov. 1 and 15. Time: noon. Work your brain in stress-free sessions. Word games, puzzles, trivia, vocab challenges and all kinds of mind-boggling activities. Cost: $5 per session.

• #125 Introduction to Strings, Saturdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 9-10 a.m. Beginning group string lessons (violin, cello and bass) for children ages 6-10, with a class recital at the end of the five-week session. Materials supplied: music. Materials needed: an instrument. Short-term rentals are available through retailers such as Robert M. Sides Music and Montero Violins. Cost: $70.

• Ballroom Dancing Session 2: Mondays, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13 and 20. Clarks Green United Methodist Church. #121 Advanced West Coast Swing, 6-7 p.m. #122 Beginner Samba, 7-8 p.m. Cost: $50 per student.

• #132 Beginners Knitting II, Mondays: Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Newly added class. Kristina Laurito’s class was so popular, another class has been added. Hone your knitting skills. Cost: $30. Supply cost: $8 (includes yarn and knitting needles, stitch markers, printed copy of an original knitting pattern).

• #133 Repurposing Workshop Date: Thursday, Nov. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. The word “Mandala” means “circle” in the Sanskrit language. In art, a Mandala refers to symbols and patterns that are drawn, sketched or painted in a circular frame. In this workshop, art instructor Eileen Healey will guide you as you create your own Mandala drawing. Each artist will explore the process of drawing in a symmetrical circular format using a variety of tools and templates. Mandala creation can be meditative and unpredictable. Not even the artist knows what will happen as the Mandala drawing is gradually built by a series of creative choices. Ages 14 and older. Cost: $15.

• #134 Poetry: Write Your Heart Out, Wednesdays: Nov. 1, 8 and 15, 7 p.m. What is poetry? Where does it come from? How do I put my emotions on the page/screen? Led by Leslee Clapp, the class will discuss the creativity and mechanics of poetry so that each student will discover or refine his or her inner poet. Leslee has led poetry groups and poetry workshops, has been published and has won prizes for her verses. Cost: $20.

• #136 Making a Felt Hat around a Resist, Tuesdays: Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. You’ll be wearing your new hat with pride after you complete this class. Instructor Emily Rancier will help you choose or create your own nonplastic pattern, envelop it with wool roving, shape it to your vision and let your creativity take over. You’ll be warm and fashionable this winter. Cost: $30. Supply cost: $10.

• #113 Genealogy 101, Wednesday, Nov. 29, noon. Martina Soden, research librarian at the Albright branch of the Lackawanna Library system, will teach techniques and sources to research your own ancestry. Class participants will receive instructions and hand-outs that will allow them to continue their research at home. A question and answer period will follow the instruction. Cost: $10.

• #124 Ukulele. Mondays, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 7-7:45 p.m. You have been playing the ukulele and want to get better. Fine-tune your techniques; meet other ukers, sing and play. Cost: $40.

• # 118 Goodies for Moms & Family, Thursday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. Instructors Cara Colombo and Maggie Roberts of Rosie Outlook will teach mothers and kids about organic, toxin-free, fun, healthy snacks and personal care goodies. The class will learn DIY ways to make these treats part of your everyday routine. This hands-on class will be “easy-peasy.” Wait until you see the goodies you will make. Cost: $10. Supply cost of $3.

• #103 Navigating the Medicare Website, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m. Do you need help with Medicare? The Lackawanna County APPRISE Program can help. Following the presentation, individual appointments with APPRISE counselors will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss and guide you through the process. It is necessary that you register for this class.