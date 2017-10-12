Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Missed a registration deadline? Call 570-563-2402 to see if there is still room.

• #112 Brain Boot Camp, Wednesdays, Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and 15. Time: noon. Work your brain in stress-free sessions. Word games, puzzles, trivia, vocab challenges and all kinds of mind-boggling activities. Cost: $5 per session.

• #141 New York City bus trip, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (leave New York) Cost: $38. Register by Oct. 14.

• #125 Introduction to Strings, Saturdays, Oct. 14, 21, 28, Nov. 4, 9-10 a.m. Beginning group string lessons (violin, cello and bass) for children ages 6-10, with a class recital at the end of the five-week session. Materials supplied: music. Materials needed: an instrument. Short-term rentals are available through retailers such as Robert M. Sides Music and Montero Violins. Cost: $70.

• #114 A War in Letters, Wednesday, Oct. 25, at noon. Mary Beth Voda chronicles the battle for Iwo Jima as seen through the letters of two combatants: US Marine Pfc Tom Kennedy and Japanese commander, Gen. T. Kuribayashi. Although enemies, these shared a love of family and sense of duty to country. Cost: $5.

• #117 Looking Great: Skin Care and Make-up, Saturday, Oct. 14, 5-6 p.m. Hannah Linker will demonstrate how to leave the house each day looking your best. Her tips, geared to all ages, will show the power of healthy, anti-aging cosmetics, the best methods for applying make-up and ways to establish a “quick” make-up routine to get you out the door on time each morning. Participants may bring their own cosmetics to use for the demonstrations. Cost: $5.

• Ballroom Dancing Session 2: Mondays, Oct. 23 and 30, Nov. 6, 13 and 20. Clarks Green United Methodist Church. #121 Advanced West Coast Swing, 6-7 p.m. #122 Beginner Samba, 7-8 p.m. Cost: $50 per student.

• #132 Beginners Knitting II, Mondays: Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Newly added class. Kristina Laurito’s class was so popular, another class has been added. Hone your knitting skills. Cost: $30. Supply Cost: $8 (includes yarn and knitting needles, stitch markers, printed copy of an original knitting pattern).

• #133 Repurposing Workshop Date: Thursday, Nov. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. The word “Mandala” means “circle” in the Sanskrit language. In art, a Mandala refers to symbols and patterns that are drawn, sketched or painted in a circular frame. In this workshop, art instructor Eileen Healey will guide you as you create your own Mandala drawing. Each artist will explore the process of drawing in a symmetrical circular format using a variety of tools and templates. Mandala creation can be meditative and unpredictable. Not even the artist knows what will happen as the Mandala drawing is gradually built by a series of creative choices. Ages 14 and older. Cost: $15.