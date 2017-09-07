Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Jim Remsen, a Waverly Twp. native, will speak on his hometown’s remarkable, yet little understood abolitionist era. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

Community Classroom Classes at The Gathering Place. All classes are held at The Gathering Place unless noted. Visit gatheringplaceCS.org for additional information

• #102 New to Medicare. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The APPRISE Program is holding a New to Medicare class. If you are approaching 65 or contemplating retirement and need to figure out your health care options, this class may be exactly what you need. The class is free. They will review all the different parts of Medicare, what they cover, as well as when to enroll. The APPRISE Program is a state-funded program. They do not sell insurance. This class will give you clear, unbiased information about your Medicare options so you can make an informed decision about your healthcare coverage. Register by Tuesday, Oct. 3. It is necessary that you register for this class. The presenter is bringing materials that supplement her talk.

• #103 Evening at 13 Olives. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. Join Chef Gene Litz for an evening of culinary application, health benefits and quality standards of olive oil. A light snack and beverages will be provided. Location: 13 Olives, Northern Boulevard in Chinchilla. Cost: $15.

• #106 Homemade Baklava. Thursday, Sept. 28. 6:30 p.m. Learn to make traditional baklava with Eva Khalil. Enjoy this treat with Turkish coffee and take some home to share. Location: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Cost: $35.

• #110 100 Years Ago in Clarks Summit, from 1889 until 1925. Wednesday, Sept. 20, noon. Clarks Summit had many changes that established what the borough is today. Dennis Martin will take you from the establishment of the first high school in the area, the coming of the Northern Electric, the establishment of the borough, the rebuilding of the Lackawanna Railroad through town, the creation of the Lackawanna Trail, the first election open to women and the building of the new high school, many aspects of what we think of as Clarks Summit came into existence. Cost: $5.

• #111 Embattled Freedom: NEPA as a Fugitive Slave Haven. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Noon. Jim Remsen, a Waverly native, reveals his hometown’s remarkable, yet little understood, abolitionist era. Cost: $5.

• #115 It’s Never Too Early to Think about Retirement. Wednesday, Sept. 20. 6:30 p.m. Retirement planning in your 30s and 40s. Who does that? Find out why you should put money away now. Let Steven DeRiancho, financial planning expert, talk about the nuances of the issue and the need to plan ahead. Cost: $5.

• #116 Replacing Invasive Plants with Native Species. Thursday, Sept. 21. 6 p.m. Kelley Stewart will talk about the invasive plants and the native plants that gardeners can use to replace them. Cost: $10.

• #123 Ukulele for Adults. Mondays, September 11, 18 and 25. 7 p.m. This course is designed for the beginner with no musical background. Learn the basics of the ukulele with Steve Kurilla. Cost: $30.

• #128 Uptown Sassy Backpack. Wednesdays, Sept. 20 and 27 and Oct. 4. 1-3 p.m. Agnes Fell will guide you making this smart, attractive backpack with magnetic closure flap, two zipper pockets, multiple outside pockets and adjustable straps. See website for list of supplies. Cost: $20. Supply cost: $14.

• #129 Make your own Mini Art Pendant. Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. Learn to create your own miniature art pendant with Eileen Healey. The first night you will discover how to work with watercolors and you will create several tiny 1-inch watercolor paintings. The second night you will learn to assemble your artwork into a beautiful pendant. For ages 14 and up. Cost: $20. Supply Cost: $5.

• #130 Oil Painting with Marylou Chibirka. Thursdays, Sept. 28 to Oct. 26. 6-7:30 p.m. Beginners and intermediate students will learn basic color values, mixing colors, composition and design elements. See website for list of supplies. Cost: $40.

• #131 Beginning Rigid Heddle Weaving. Saturday, Sept. 30. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weave a sampler, learn and experiment with different yarns. This class will be a hands-on experience for you to warp a loom, weave and remove your project from a loom. Cost: $60. Supply cost: $10.

• #132 Basics of Knitting. Oct. 2, 9 and 19. 7 p.m. Kristina Laurito will teach the basic skills of knitting while each participant learns to create a triangular shawlette. Cost $30. Supply cost: $8.

• #139 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction. Tuesdays, Sept. 19 to Oct. 24. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Calm down with Phil Sallavanti in this six-week class that provides ways to reduce stress, anxiety, depression, pain, and through meditation and awareness exercises. Cost: $75.

• #140 Discover your Body: Relief for Neck, Shoulders & Back. Session 1 – Mondays, Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Session 2 – Wednesdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Session 3 – Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Location: Everything Natural. Cost: $ 25.

• #141 New York City Bus Trip Saturday, Oct. 21 Cost: $38.

• Book Group - September 19. “It’s a Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline. Free. All are welcome.