The Community Classroom at The Gathering Place (TGP) will hold the following summer classes. All classes will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, unless otherwise indicated.

FAMILY FUN

• Movie Night: Movies suited for children entering first through sixth grades, will start at 6:30 p.m. and last two hours. Bring beach towels and lawn chairs and relax. Children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Juices, water and popcorn are available for purchase. A $5 donation per family is requested. For more information call or text 570-881-7612. Reservations are recommended. To reserve a spot, email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com. The final summer movie is “Babe” (Wednesday, Aug. 16).

NOONTIME CLASSES

• 102: Craft & Chat; Fridays, Aug. 11, 18 and 25. A casual setting where artists with and without special needs come together to create and relate. Time: 10-11:30 a.m. Cost: $10 per class.

• 113 Book Group: Tuesday, Aug. 15. Meet to discuss literature with other book lovers. New members welcome. “The Trespasser” by Tana French.

• 103 Special Actors Workshop

Dates: Aug. 15 and 17.

Learning theater arts, storytelling and acting skills in a workshop developed specially for actors and actresses with special needs and geared for adult students ages 16 and older. The classes will culminate with a performance of an original play created by the students. For more information, call 570-586-8099. Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost: $100.

For more information, visit

gatheringplaceCS.org or email

gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com.