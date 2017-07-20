Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Community Classroom at The Gathering Place (TGP) will hold the following summer classes. All classes will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, unless otherwise indicated.

FAMILY FUN CLASSES

• Art: Looking for a craft class that will get you and your little ones out to meet with other like-minded children and adults? Eileen Healey, an experienced art teacher, will guide future artists to a finished product. Class is designed for children ages 3-6 and their caretakers. Cost is $10 per class for child and adult; additional children are $5 each.

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 10-11 a.m.

• Movie Night: Movies suited for children entering first- through sixth grade, will start at 6:30 p.m. and last two hours. Bring beach towels and lawn chairs and relax. Children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Juices, water and popcorn are available for purchase. A $5 donation per family is requested. For more information call or text 570-881-7612. Reservations are recommended. To reserve a spot, email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com. Movies are “The Little Rascals” (Wednesday, Aug. 2) and “Babe” (Wednesday, Aug. 16).

NOONTIME CLASSES

• 102: Craft & Chat; Fridays, July 21, 28, Aug. 11, 18 and 25. A casual setting where artists with and without special needs come together to create and relate. Time: 10-11:30 a.m. Cost: $10 per class.

• 101: Letting Go; Thursdays, July 20 and 27. Tips for parents of new college students. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: $10.

• 113 Book Group: Tuesdays, July 25 and Aug. 15. Meet to discuss literature with other book lovers. New members welcome. July book will be “My Grandmother Said to Tell You She’s Sorry.”

• 103 Special Actors Workshop

Date: July 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 17.

Learning theater arts, storytelling and acting skills in a workshop developed especially for actors and actresses with special needs and geared for adult students ages 16 and older. The classes will culminate with a performance of an original play created by the students. For more information call 570-586-8099. Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost: $100.

• 115 Painting with Shirley Eagen

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Clarks Summit artist Shirley Eagen has combined her expertise and research to develop a medium similar to one used by Renaissance artists. Shirley will instruct how to mix then will give each participant a hands-on opportunity to try egg acrylic on canvas to see the beautiful finish it creates. This egg acrylic medium is inexpensive, innovative, easy to mix and easy to clean up. Time: noon. Cost: $10.

For more information go to

gatheringplaceCS.org or email

gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com.