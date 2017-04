Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Anthracite Heritage Museum is hosting a Garden Tea Party on Saturday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. Plan to attend this “curious” tea and sample ambrosia, sandwiches and sweets. There will also be a basket raffle and local artisan jewelry.Reservations are required by Friday, April 21. A donation of $20 is requested. Call 570-963-4804. Youth 12 and older are welcome.

The museum is in McDade Park,

off Keyser Avenue. Visit anthracite

museum.org.