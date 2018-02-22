Article Tools Font size – + Share This

On Thursday, March 8, 7-9 p.m. the first of four free programs on substance abuse awareness will be presented at the Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. Part one is titled: “Facing the Stigma and the Reality of Children’s Substance Abuse.”

This series of talks is dedicated to opening the dialogue concerning the drug epidemic that is plaguing our communities. Open the Dialogue’s mission is to facilitate a dialogue among caretakers with children in grades 5-12 and beyond. Through this four-part series, communities can begin to eliminate the stigma that is the hallmark of this national emergency. Perceived stigma is a major barrier to seeking help. In addition, Open the Dialogue’s speakers will be prepared to provide information and resources to families in need.

The speakers are Scott Constantini, Todd Williams, Joe Kane and Jeffrey Thomas. Constantini, of the Wright Center, will discuss shattering the stigma surrounding the drug epidemic. Williams will share his journey to becoming drug free in the face of stigma. Kane, of Clearbrook Treatment Centers, will explain the dynamics of substance misuse on children’s brain development and its connection to addiction. Thomas, of the Voluntary Action Center, will breakdown the local trends in substance misuse: where children are getting substances and how they are using substances. He will also discuss the warning signs of substance misuse.

Anyone attending is asked to register for tickets on Facebook at The Gathering Place Clarks Summit or email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com. Attendance qualifies you have the opportunity to win a large-screen TV and a Safer Lock Box for medications.