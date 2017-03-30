Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left, front row: Dan Grotzinger, Sal Cortese, Doug Heller, Matt Grotzinger, Tim Pryle and John McClurg. Back row: Frank Boniello, John Baldino, Tom Stefursky, Mike Brislin, John Kopcho and Chris Thomas. Mike Poremba and John Farley also play.

George H. W. Bush was the president. The New York Yankees won the World Series and the Washington Redskins won the Super Bowl. It was a leap year in 1992 and this was the year a group of men got to together to play basketball and form friendships.

“The original group was employed by the same company, MetLife IT Installation, on Morgan Highway. We had played basketball on an outdoor court during the summer of 1992,” said the founder of the group, Mike Brislin, who still plays. “When we began to run out of daylight during the fall of the year, we started to look for an indoor court. Someone in our group suggested the Waverly Community House and we contacted the “Comm” in October of that year.”

The group has been playing there ever since on Monday nights from 5 to 7 pm. from October to the end of April. This means the league has been playing for 25 years.

There are 14 active players. That number of players varies from week to week and sometimes there are only eight or nine. There are 2 players still playing from the original group. The ages of the players range from mid-30s to late 60s. Over the years, three sets of fathers and sons have played; there is one set currently. Four of the players began playing basketball in the mid 1970s in leagues or during pickup games.

The games are played following the “unwritten general rules of pickup basketball,” Brislin said, There are no referees. Players call their own fouls and they do not shoot foul shots. The team who is fouled gets the ball. The game is played without a timer and whichever team scores 11 baskets first wins.

“I have been playing Monday night basketball for 23 years. Age wise, I’m the senior on the team with no intention of announcing my retirement any time soon,” said John Kopcho team player. “I enjoy playing for the love of the game. Playing basketball for 60 years is hard to give up despite the bumps, lumps and bruises. One of the most gratifying aspects is continuing the friendship and camaraderie with former Met Life coworkers as well as developing friendships with new players.”

I started playing basketball in grade school and was fortunate to have a coach that made basketball a lot of fun to play,” said John McCIurg who worked at MetLife for 40 years, is now retired and has been playing with the group since the beginning. “I still enjoy the competition and the game. The most important reason I am still playing is the great bunch of guys who show up each week for Monday night basketball. Since most of the older guys have retired, Monday night basketball is a good venue for us to get together once a week and get some exercise as well.”

“The reason we’ve been playing this long is solely the group of guys we have. This group’s dedication has been the driving force behind our success,’ said Brislin. “The largest part of this group has been playing 15 to 20 years. One of the benefits derived from playing this long is we have all become friends so there is a social aspect to Monday night basketball. We have always tried to keep it simple. This has never been anything but playing basketball. There is nothing at stake. There are no contracts or scholarships and definitely no fame and fortune. Just bragging rights.”