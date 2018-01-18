Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Otto, one of VREC’s Angel Fund recipients of 2017, with his family and a VREC technician.

It is late at night and the dog ate something it should not have. Perhaps the cat was outside and hurt its paw or the gerbil won’t eat. The Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center (VREC), 318 Northern Blvd., is open seven days a week, 24 hours to not only treat your pets but provide comfort to the family.

The facility treats mainly cats and dogs, but the staff are well-versed in birds, rats, hamsters, gerbils, snakes, lizards and more.

The center will be holding a Cask for a Cause to benefit its Angel Fund. The event will be held at Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave. in Scranton on Friday, Jan. 26, 5-8 p.m.

The beer at the event will be provided by the Susquehanna Brewing Co. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and basket raffles.

The veterinary center provides pet owners of Northeastern Pennsylvania and surrounding communities an emergency, critical care, internal medicine, surgery and cardiology facility. The facility also performs ultrasound, radiography services and l-131 therapy for hyperthyroid cats. The on site MRI suite is the only one in the northeast and it is available 24/7.

The fund is unique in how it is designed. If a pet and owner qualify for use of the fund, the doctors at the veterinary and referral service donate 100 percent of their abilities to help. The facility donates hospitalizations and procedural fees. The only money charged to the Angel Fund are costs associated with supplies and medications to aid in helping and saving lives of these animals and their owners.

Cask for a Cause at Cooper’s began in 2010. The night begins when a tap is hand driven into the specialty beer (called a firkin) with a mallet. The beer is only available until it runs out.

“We have done this event in the past,” said Kevin Macaluso, Susquehanna Brewing Co. “We feel it is a good way to give back to the community by helping local charities.”