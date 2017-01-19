Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Keystone College student Molly Powers enjoys the college’s trail system.

Plans are in the works for a new community hiking and biking trail on the campus of Keystone College, largely thanks to a $732,146 grant that the college has received from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Known as “The Gateway Project,” according to senior director of Keystone College relations Fran Calpin, the new trail on the college campus in La Plume will connect with a 1.5 mile segment of hiking trail known as the Trolley Trail, currently under development. It will also allow more direct access to Keystone College’s seven-mile community-use trail system already in existence.

“We are absolutely honored to receive this grant for the extension of our beautiful trail system,” said Keystone College president Dr. David L. Coppola. “The trails are not only a tremendous campus resource but a resource to be experienced and enjoyed by the entire local community. We are proud to partner with our neighbors in Factoryville and La Plume, as well as the Countryside Conservancy, to improve the quality of life for the residents of northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Plans call for a public access hiking/biking trail to be constructed from College Avenue on the eastern side of campus near the Christy Mathewson Baseball Field to Keystone’s new track and field complex. The trail will then be extended to connect with the Trolley Trail. The new trail will include two trail heads, parking areas and a bike-share program which will enable members of the public to have access to bicycles for use on the trail.

“This trail will serve a gateway to all of Keystone’s outdoor educational and recreational resources, including our extensive trail system, athletic complex, apiary, maple sugar operation, outdoor classrooms, streams, green spaces and more,” Sharon Burke, director of Keystone College Environmental Education Institute (KCEEI), said. “We’re so grateful to PennDot and all those responsible for helping to increase access to our beautiful woodlands campus for the benefit of all.”

The projecis one of 51 transportation statewide projects announced recently by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. The state projects are in line to receive $33 million in federal funds as part of a program to improve transportation alternatives, according to PennDOT.

The Trolley Trail is a critical piece of Countryside Conservancy’s envisioned 14-mile public hiking and biking trail that follows the abandoned Northern Electric Railroad line and which will ultimately run from Clarks Summit to Lake Winola.

“It important to emphasize that the Gateway Project is so much more than just a Keystone College project,” Calpin said. “It will provide an opportunity for great recreational activities for the entire local community. That’s why we are so delighted and thankful to receive this grant.”

According to Calpin, Keystone’s 276-acre campus is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful in the region. In addition to the new $3 million athletic field and track complex, the campus features a variety of streams and hiking trails which are open to the public. Keystone also offers numerous musical performances, plays, lectures and other public events.