Glenn Lippencott of Sciota demonstrates his skill.

The Brodhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold a general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road in Stroudsburg . The meeting will feature a fly-tying round robin. This is a loosely organized social event in which members and friends of the chapter can gather, tie some flies and share some stories. Spectators who are interested in learning more about fly tying are welcome to attend and, for beginners, equipment and materials will be available for use. The group will also be collecting flies to donate to other organizations such as Project Healing Waters and Casting for Recovery.

Admission is free. For more information email administrator@brodheadtu.org or brodheadchapter@gmail.com.