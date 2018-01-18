Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Fly Fishing and Wing Shooting Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25, at Split Rock Resort, 428 Moseywood Road in Lake Harmony. The show will be open Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Billed as the largest combined Fly Fishing and Shooting Sports show in the Northeast it will feature fly fishing and sporting dog training demonstrations, along with vendors, lodge owners and the all-new Youth Discovery Zone with teens putting on demonstrations in fly tying and casting.

The Fly Fishing & Wingshooting Expo is a celebration of fly fishing and wingshooting, its environs and the people who share in its majesty.

Officials say the expo will be a weekend filled with presentations from leading experts in both fly fishing and wingshooting. There will be hourly prize giveaways and of course exhibitor booths.

There will also be a sportsman’s banquet Saturday night. See displays from many of the non-profit sportsman and conservation organizations from our area. Admission is $15, with discounts for veterans and youth 12 and younger will be admitted free.

Visit flyfishingwingshootingexpo.com or call 215-317-0259.

Special guests will include Kelly Galloup, Scott Linden, Chris Batha, Dez Young, Andy Mill, Matt Supinski, Richard Weaver, Paul Dixon and Mark Sedotti.