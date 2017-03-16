The Keystone Creekwalkers will host the second annual Keystone Creekwalkers Fly Fishing Video Tour and Expo Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Brooks Theatre at Keystone College. The event features fly fishing videos that will include footage from Patagonia and Chile.
The event also features fly fishing vendors, conservation oriented venders, a bake sale and raffles, including a free guided fishing trip.
Admission for this fundraiser is $8 for non-students; $3 dollars for students that show a current high school or college student ID. All proceeds benefit Keystone College’s 5 Rivers fly fishing club, the Keystone Creekwalkers.
For more information on this event, call 570-449-7701.