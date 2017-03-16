Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left, Shawn Fassl, Scott Moyer, Rebecca Ohnmacht, Kaitlyn Schrader, Douglas McCarty and Peter Horger.

The Keystone Creekwalkers will host the second annual Keystone Creekwalkers Fly Fishing Video Tour and Expo Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Brooks Theatre at Keystone College. The event features fly fishing videos that will include footage from Patagonia and Chile.

The event also features fly fishing vendors, conservation oriented venders, a bake sale and raffles, including a free guided fishing trip.

Admission for this fundraiser is $8 for non-students; $3 dollars for students that show a current high school or college student ID. All proceeds benefit Keystone College’s 5 Rivers fly fishing club, the Keystone Creekwalkers.

For more information on this event, call 570-449-7701.