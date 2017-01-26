Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Officers and Board Members of The Lackawanna Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited met recently to plan a “Flapjack Fundraiser” to be held Sunday, Feb. 5, 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City. Tickets are $7.50; $5 for kids 12 and younger. For tickets or more information, visit A&G Outfitters, 542 Boulevard Ave. in Dickson City or call 570-489-1650.

From left, seated: Adam Nidoh, Rosangela and Charles Charlesworth, Mike Kashuba and Pete Horger. Standing: Jake Bliss, Beck Chickillo, Greg Nidoh, Walter Jurgiewicz, George Moritz and Carl Mozeleski.