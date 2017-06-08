Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Parks and Recreation staff members participated in the presentation of trophies to the winners in the 4-8 age category at the 25th annual fishing derby held recently at McDade Park.

More than 70 children participated in the event.

From left: Mark Dougher, the county’s Parks and Recreation’s buildings and grounds manager; commissioner O’Malley, Moriah Silverman (fourth and fifth place largest fish caught), William Vassel (first place largest fish caught), Cecelia Cravetts (third place largest fish caught), Michael Trombly (first fish caught and second place largest fish caught) with Mason Trombly, Alex Hapstak (first to the limit), deputy director for Parks and Recreation William Davis and Andy Kudzinowski of the Parks and Recreation staff.

Receiving trophies in the 9-12 age category were, from left, front row: Kaylana Howey (first to the limit), Gina Abbatiello (fifth place largest fish caught), Olivia Van Levender (second place largest fish caught), Holden Cravetts (first place largest fish caught) and Aiden Van Levender, (fourth place largest fish caught and first fish caught). Back row: Davis, O’Malley, Dougher, Kudzinowski and Kenny White and Bernie Pritchyk of the Parks and Recreation staff.