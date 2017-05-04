Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Lackawanna County Commissioners and the county Parks & Recreation Department will hold the 25th annual fishing derby at McDade Park on Saturday, May 6. The event is limited to the first 250 children, and costs $5 to register.

There are two age groups of fishing times: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for kids 4-8 and 1:15-3 p.m. for kids ages 9-12.

Call 570-963-6764 for more information.

From left: commissioner Jerry Notarianni, John DeNunzio, former Parks & Recreation staff member; commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley; and William Davis, deputy director for the Parks & Recreation department, with his son, Will.