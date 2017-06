Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ annual fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 1 (rain date July 2), at the Abington Heights Middle School, 1555 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit. There will be food and amusement vendors open for business beginning at 5 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at dusk. Admission is $5 per vehicle.

From left: Chris Selige, Matt Keisling, Steve Selige, John Hambrose, Eileen Christian, Gail Cicerini, Bruce Valentine, Ed Nuzzaci and Roger Mattes.