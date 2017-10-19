Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Business and Professional Association will hold its annual Fall Fun in the Abingtons Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live pumpkin carvings, live music, a child/pet costume parade and party, complimentary goodies, crafts, hay rides and more, For a detailed schedule visit TheABPA.com

The Fall Fun committee includes: Jamie Overholser, Renee Roberts, Charlie Sandercock, Jessica Nemetz, Paul Osborn and Collin Maina.

Also on the committee are Anne Armezzani, Sandy Longo, Janice Bevacqua and Laura Ancherani.