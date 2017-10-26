Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Tyler Ruddy, Keegan the hot dog, Killian the shark and Sox the cat are ready for the pet parade.

When you think of the fall season, there are pumpkins, gourds and children in Halloween costumes. Then there are hay rides and scarecrows. It’s the time for leaves to change color and then fall from the trees. It’s all things apples and apple cider including apple cider doughnuts.

The Abington Business and Professional Association’s annual Fall Fun Day, Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will have all these things.

Members of the ABPA plan and carry out various events throughout the year including am holiday tree lighting, the Ice Festival and the street dance.

“I think families attend to be actively involved in their community and enjoy what it has to offer,” said Laura Ancherani executive director. “We want to be involved in their lives and show what a great community we have.”

Sculpted Ice Works will do live pumpkin carvings. This company does the ice carvings following a theme during the ice festival. You can also see ice sculptures at (all locations are in Clarks Summit unless otherwise indicated):

11 a.m.: People’s Security Bank and Trust 1100 Northern Blvd.;

Noon: Ken Pollock Mitsubishi on the 300 block South State Street; 2 p.m.: Our Lady of Snows, 301 S. State St.; 3 p.m.: Everything Natural, 426 S. State St.

There will be other carved pumpkins displayed at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St.; Citizens Savings Bank, 538 S. State St.; Peoples Security Bank & Trust, 494 Gravel Pond Road in Glenburn; Sanderson State Street Salon, 509 S. State St.; and The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.

Children can make a craft at the Gathering Place, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be free hay rides from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place. Heritage Baptist Church will provide fall refreshments at The Gathering Place.

There will be live music with the Kennedy Creek Strummers and Utopix from noon to 3 p.m. at The Gathering Place.

“We start planning for the fall festival during the summer,” said Charles Sandercock of Summit Frameworks and president of the ABPA. “There is a committee of seven who work on it. It is a fun day for families to walk around town and everything is free. If the weather is nice, you can’t beat it.”

A parade for children and pets begins at 4 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank at 538 S. State St. and ends at the Pocket Park on Depot Street. Children and pets are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

The pet portion of the parade will follow right behind the children’s Halloween parade. Judges at The Gathering Place will pick three best pet costume winners.

To register your pet for the parade, stop in the Little Red Doghouse, 320 Northern Blvd. in South Abington Township. A $5 entry fee will be donated to The Gathering Place, and all entrants will receive a $5 Little Red Doghouse coupon for their next visit. In addition to the coupon, the three winning costumed pets will each receive a $50 gift certificate to Little Red Doghouse.

Travel throughout the Abington community and vote for your favorite scarecrow. The scarecrow competition started Oct. 16 and continues until Tuesday, Oct. 31. Participants include: Everything Natural, The Pines Senior Living, Waverly Community House, Clarks Summit Senior Living, CareGivers 4Kids, Clel’s Place, People’s Security Bank and Trust in Glenburn and Sutton Family Skin Care located at the Medicine Shop.

Votes can be cast at participating business online at the Abington Business and Professional contact page theabingtons.org/index.php?id=5. Fill in the form and in the questions/comments section list either the name of the scarecrow or the business to vote.

One person will be chosen at random

to win a $100 gift certificate valid at

participating businesses.