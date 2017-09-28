Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Leggetts Creek moves at a rapid pace after a heavy rain fall on Friday afternoon as autumn leaves add a splash of color at South Abington Park and Recreation Complex in South Abington Township. Butch Comegys / Staff Photographer

Peak fall foliage season is just around the corner, but be aware, the peak may be coming earlier this year thanks to the cool weather around Labor Day. If asked to name the chief contributors to the fall glory, I think most of us would name the big hardwoods: maples, ash and oak. Some of us might think of locust, dogwood and gum. Did anybody think of the trash tree sumac or the dreaded poison ivy? Yet these and other less-known contributors add to the fall show that we should be anticipating.

One of the first vines to light up the edges of wooded areas is grape. Yes, while the leaves of the trees it climbs are still green, wild grape leaves turn a yellow that lights up in late afternoon. One of the best looks for grape is when it climbs Norway maples. Norway maples (yes, they are labeled invasive) often turn to the same color as grapes, but they wait until nearly November to do so. When the grape leaves are yellow, the Norway maple is still light green.

My early fall favorite is the staghorn sumac. Sumac is a colonizer, meaning that it is one of the first trees to grow on disturbed soil. So you will see it on graded banks, industrial lots, near the edges of pastures or roadways. You will not see it light up an entire mountainside. But you don’t need to: Sumac’s pinkinsh-red leaves shine like accent lights alongside the green and browning long grass growing all around it.

In terms of fruit trees, the drab brown leaves of apples and most pears do not add to the show. Ornamental pears, for most of the fall, will provide a green reminder of the summer past. Late in the season, however, they will try to offer a golden show. This color, way past peak, is best seen when highlighted by the golden light of early morning or late afternoon. Regardless, the pear display easily outshines the brown oak leaves that stick around untill the snow flies.

The best fruit display of fall will not be seen up high. Blueberry bushes provide a brilliant scarlet leaf that either accents the lawns of gardeners, or lights up the mountaintop forest floor.

Speaking of beautiful red leaves in understated places, watch for vines growing along tree trunks. Ivy is evergreen, and provides a contrast to the progressive leaf death around it. This is one easy way to distinguish it from poison ivy, whose beautiful red leaves may be the overall star of the fall performance. Virginia creeper is a much less noxious climber whose senescence makes an autumn statement.

Finally, look at the ground. Though we do not have many pine groves, the floor in a rare pine grove will be covered with bright yellow pine straw.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.