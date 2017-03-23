Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The Holgate sisters of Clarks Summit get a dulcimer demonstration from Ed Cole. From left are Violet, Ayla, Cole and Paige. Paige and Ayla Holgate try instruments.

Seven-year-old Ray Mozdian of Chinchilla wanted to check out the “real” instruments that are on his keyboard at home.

The Holgate sisters of Clarks Summit — Violet, 5, Ayla, 10, and Paige, 11 — went because they play instruments and “just love music.” These Clarks Summit-area children were among the music lovers of all ages who went to The Gathering Place on Saturday for an “instrument petting zoo.”

With snow piles visible throughout downtown Clarks Summit as the last remnants of the blizzard of 2017, the visitors put on their snow boots and ventured to the former firehouse at 304 S. State St., now a fledgling community arts and education center. There, they were encouraged to touch, try and hear instruments such as the ukulele, cello, violin, upright bass, electric bass, harp and dulcimer.

The Instrument Petting Zoo was the brainchild of Colleen Ruddy, a professional bassist who brought her upright bass to the zoo. Ruddy is an advocate for arts education who is lending her talents to The Gathering Place this semester.

“It’s not every day that people get to try or see these instruments up close. I am thrilled that I am getting to share my love of music with the NEPA community and hopefully, by trying and hearing the instruments, someone else will be inspired to begin to play,” Ruddy explained.

She added that the petting zoo would appeal to “so many avid music lovers in our community with a wide range of interest.”

“This is their chance to try some of the instruments that they hear in their favorite music,” she said. “There are many young children in the area, too, that would enjoy exploring the different sounds, shapes and sizes of each of the instruments.”

Dori Waters, president of The Gathering Place board of directors, said the Instrument Petting Zoo was the first of its kind in Clarks Summit. She said The Gathering Place was pleased to offer this event to the community and was happy with the positive response.

“The Gathering Place is happy to bring this unique opportunity to the community, especially in regard to the arts,” Waters said.

In addition to Ruddy, musicians who participated included Ed Ims, an “old-school musician from the ’50s” who brought a guitar that can be plugged into a special-effects mixer; and Ed Cole, who fell in love with the dulcimer 15 years ago and has been playing ever since.

“It actually is the easiest instrument to play of all the instruments,” he said.

In addition to running The Instrument Petting Zoo, Ruddy will teach two classes for the The Gathering Place’s Community Classroom in April and May. One will teach string instruments and another will develop a chamber music group.

“In addition to smiling a lot, students will be receiving quick answers to all their musical questions,” Ruddy said. “In the ‘Introductory to String Instruments’ class, each student will be started on the right track with the correct instrument set-up, accessible ways to tune and an overview of the fundamentals of playing their instrument. Students will also get to expand their musical palate by learning about new artists and listening to differ ent pieces of music.”

Further information on Ruddy’s Community classroom classes may be found by visiting gatheringplacecs.org. For more information on Ruddy, visit bassinheels.com.