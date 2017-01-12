Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Electric City Escape, an escape room experience located in downtown Scranton, was the small business spotlighted at a recent Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting. The operation, designed by an art teacher/artist and an interior designer, offers a challenging adventure experience to its participants. People have to figure out puzzle clues, decipher codes and open locks to “beat the clock” and escape a room in an hour to win.

From left: Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Ryan and Amy Hnat of Electric City Escape and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.