Representatives from FNC Bank presented an $850.50 donation to representatives from the Equines for Freedom, based in Factoryville. The money was raised through FNCB’s Jeans for a Cause dress-down day. The monthly fundraising effort encourages FNCB employees to make small donations in exchange for the opportunity to wear jeans to work. All employee donations are matched dollar for dollar by the bank. FNCB’s contribution will help provide equine-assisted PTSD treatment to current and former U.S. service members.

From left: Bob Tagert, Equines for Freedom Veterans Service Organization Committee Member; Casey Tigue, FNCB Customer Service Representative; and R. Sylvia Tagert, Equines for Freedom Executive Director.