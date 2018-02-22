Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Men and women join the armed services for many reasons. They might be deployed to foreign countries and be engaged in a war. But when they return home, it can sometimes be difficult to resume the lives they left behind, and just as difficult for family members and loved ones of the veteran.

Equines for Freedom is planning an equine-assisted therapy program, to be held in mid-April at the Gary Johnson Arena 2150 Port Royal Road in Clarks Summit. The event is open to caregivers of veterans including spouses, significant others or family members who provide care to veterans who need continual care. The event is free.

“We have done this program once before and got a good response,” said Courtney Burgess-Michak, a licensed professional counselor at Valor Counseling in Shavertown. “It’s an awesome, phenomenal program that has helped others. The hope is to offer the program four times a year with six to eight participants. It will be held for five sessions on consecutive Saturdays for approximately 60 to 90 minutes.”

Before being selected to be in the program, the participant takes a brief assessment and interview to see if they qualify for the program. Once they are approved, participants set goals and then they work toward those goals.

Equine assisted therapy participants work with a mental health professional, an equine specialist and two to three horses. The focus of the program will be based on the group’s needs and explore such topics as trust building, pathway of needs, coping skills, communication building, self-care and boundaries.

The horses are not ridden and participants do not have to have any experience with horses. Participants should dress for arena weather. The arena is heated. Boots are preferred.

“Horses are brought into the arena,” said Burgess-Michak. “The participant has a natural opportunity for growth and learning. They observe the horses and develop activities they can do with the horse. The participants also set goals and work toward those goals. They see how they react to the horse and how the horse reacts to them. The horse may react differently for each time they are used with different participants.

Horses are large and powerful, of course, and that fact creates a natural opportunity for some to overcome fear and develop confidence. Working with a horse in spite of those fears creates this confidence. Horses are social animals and they have distinct personalities, attitudes and moods. This information was provided by the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association (Eagala) website.

Eagala is the leading international nonprofit association for professionals incorporating horses to address mental health and other needs. It was founded in 1999.

“The participant can be feeling anxious and recognize that anxiety,” said Burgess-Michak. “They can learn ways of dealing with that anxiety. The participant observes the horse and then processes activities to do with that horse.”

“I came away with skills that I did not know I had possessed,” said a spouse of a veteran who asked not to be identified. “Tools to use to make better decisions in managing our unusual life and in a very short period of time.”

“Understanding how the horses perceive threats and anxiety helped me to learn a lot about myself,” said another spouse of a veteran who asked not be identified. “Nothing compares to the experience of learning about yourself through horses.”

Contact Burgess-Michak to register for the program or for more information 570-255-5503 or cbm.hope@gmail.com.