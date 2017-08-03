Article Tools Font size – + Share This

It is time to get your sneakers laced up in preparation for helping a great cause and at the same time getting some exercise. The Abington Christian Academy (ACA) will host its 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 5 on the campus of Clarks Summit University. This is the fourth year for the event.

The school is on Layton Road in Chinchilla, within the United Methodist Church of Chinchilla. It provides a classical educational Christian curriculum for pre-K to 12th grade.

Registration is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m. Online registration is available until Friday, Aug. 4, at 0racersignup.com/4th-annul-aca-5k-runwalk-2017/register/.

The cost for an adult registration is $15 in advance and $20 on race day. The first 50 5K participants to register will receive a T-shirt. Children are also invited to run or walk in the 5K.

In addition to the race, there will be a raffle for various items that have been donated by area businesses.

“The first 5K was held in 2013,” said Todd Treat, event coordinator. “I was on the school board at the time and we thought it would be a good fundraiser and a good way to engage the community. The race is open to all. We had some participate as young as 5 and as old as 78.”

The course includes on- and off-road terrain including trails, sidewalks and roads. Parking is available on campus.

Race classes include walking, running and Clydesdale for those over 200 pounds. Awards will be given out to various ages for the runners, one award per each age group for walkers and one overall winner in the Clydesdale group.

“The Clydesdale division is a common division in many running races to help motivate a competitive athlete that may not have an ideal runner’s body,” said Treat. “In our race, this division is open to any man over 200 pounds or woman over 160 pounds. The Clydesdale division is sometimes coupled with an Athena division more specifically for woman but many times men are more likely to sign up for a heavyweight division than women.”

“I have participated in the race for three years,’ said race participant Kurt Stang. “I participate in the run because I enjoy running and want to support the school. I think the run is a good way to raise money for the school by having a lot of people including families participate in it.”

“I participated in the run several years ago with my son and I am hoping to run this year,” said race participant Ariana Brutico. “I have friends that attend Abington Christian Academy and wanted to support their school. Clarks Summit University is a beautiful campus and a great run location. The run helps to generate awareness and celebrate the school as well as its employees and its students.”

“People participate in the race for a number of reasons,” said Treat. “Some people may be competing to win, others may be looking for their personal best time. Others may want to get some exercise and walk with some friends. It is always a good time and is a way to support quality education.”

All proceeds go directly to the school’s general fund that finances curriculum materials, facilities rentals, student scholarships and other necessities.