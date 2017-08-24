As summer turns to fall, students everywhere try to cram in as much fun as they can before it’s time to go back to school.

For several students in the Abington Heights School District, part of that summer was spent planning a carnival designed to welcome their fellow students back for the new year.

The carnival will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Abington Heights High School in Clarks Summit starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature free games and activities for all ages. The evening will end with meet the Comets at 7:30 p.m. when fall sports teams and the band are to be introduced.

“The carnival began as a way for the students to welcome the new freshmen and give back to the community,” said Jennifer Tarr, National Honor Society advisor and an English and social studies teacher. “The carnival is driven by our National Honor Society senior students, but it is not limited to these students helping. It is a wonderful time for our community and school to ring in the new school year.”

The events include a dunk tank with administrators and teachers, backyard games such as Kan Jam, Spikeball, yard twister, a giant Connect Four and live music by students. The orchestra and band will have a haunted house in the school auditorium.

“The carnival is entirely student-run,” said Tarr. “The students meet each week throughout the summer and call the vendors and organize all the details. “We have high school students from all the different clubs. In fact, each booth is run by a different team or club at the carnival.”

Mannings, Nina Bites and Southwest Savory, among others, will have food trucks on site.

“We wanted the carnival to be well organized and have something for everyone,” said Pariseema Pancholy, who will be a senior at Abington Heights and a National Honor Society officer. “It’s a way to give back to the community, kind of like a thank you gift. It is really important that we support local businesses and local acts as much as possible. We worked all summer to make sure it will be the perfect end to the summer. It will be great to see all of our hard work come together.”

“The Abington Heights Middle School PTA will have a table at the carnival for membership for the PTA,” said Mindy Dickman, president of the PTA. “We will also be taking a collection of gently used dress code-compliant clothing and Comets gear to be donated to the school for students in need.”

“I lead the public relations committee for the carnival. We designed and printed fliers, contacted the other schools in the district and advertised for the carnival,” said April Sokalsky, who will be a senior and is the treasurer of the National Honor Society. “For older students, it is a way to volunteer in their clubs or sports by running the games. High school students run the event doing everything from set up to taking everything down at the end of the night. I think working together to make the event happen is a way of building school spirit, not just for the high school but in the entire district.”

“We come together as a community showing our support for our students,” said Tarr. “What a great way for us to show our students that we believe in the importance of their future and their education as we rally behind them going into the new school year. It is an incredible learning tool for our students who plan the carnival. They work together to put on a carnival for the entire community.”