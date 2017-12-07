Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Countryside Community Church’s Christmas cantata, “Embrace the Joy,” will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit. The choir is composed of more than 30 singers and musicians from area churches. Refreshments will follow. Call 570-587-3206 or visit countryside-church.org for more information.

From left, front row: Jenny Marcho, Alexis Heffley, Valerie Black and Al Hardaway. Back row: director Bob Smith, Sue Cagley, Lynn Snyder and Phyllis Terwilliger.