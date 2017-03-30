Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The 18th annual O’Malley free Easter party will be held on Sunday, April 9, 1-3 p.m. at the Keyser Valley Community Center, at Keyser Avenue and Jackson Street in Scranton. Children from pre-school to fifth grade are all welcome to join in the fun and meet the Easter Bunny, Chuck E. Cheese and Andy the Aardvark from Texas Roadhouse.

You can have a photo taken with the Easter Bunny and all the kids will get a packet full of goodies. RSVP by calling 570-346-1828 (leave a message with the number of children attending) on or before Thursday, April 6.

From left: Vincent O’Malley, Patrick O’Malley, Keith Oleski, Gene Widdick, Mary Jo Noone, James Barrett, Vanessa Thomas, Jay Scheckman and Patrick O’Malley.