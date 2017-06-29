Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Recently an email arrived in my inbox. A woman’s neighbor had informed her that her trees were infested with beetles and had to be removed. From the photos she sent me, I immediately recognized the neighborhood as one of our area’s most attractive and also one of our area’s most densely planted with ash trees. I did not even need to go look at her trees: their expiration date is coming.

The emerald ash borer, also known as EAB, has been marching across North America since first being discovered in Michigan in 2002. The EAB larva feasts its way around just under the bark of the tree, cutting off the tree’s vital vertical food and water transport system, and the tree starves to death. While it is only a nuisance in its native Asia, the EAB destroys all of North America’s ash trees, including white, green and blue ash. Regular injections can save a prized tree from the EAB, but these efforts are too expensive to be applied in a widespread fashion. So essentially all of our ash trees will die, and this will change the look of our neighborhoods.

But what about the woman who contacted me? What should she do with her ash trees? Start preventative injections? Cut them down immediately? The following is my EAB action plan.

First, evaluate your ash trees. If they are not yet in significant decline, you can delay their death by administering injections. However, the injections are commercially expensive: a few years ago, the minimum price of two-years’ protection would have purchased 2.5 good-sized, bare-root replacement trees. So if the trees are not yet dying, enjoy them while they last, but budget now for their future removal and replacement.

On the other hand, if the trees are in decline, evaluate the risk of failure. In my experience, it will take a few years’ time between ash death and the risk of ash damaging or injuring targets: initially, you will just be picking up more twigs in your lawn. So, in most cases, there would not be a rush to remove the tree.

Second, plan — and plant — ahead. Use the injection money to plant the ash replacements long before you remove the existing ash trees. I call this “interplanting.” Arrange through your municipality to purchase new bare-root maples, elms, locusts, oaks or lindens to replace your ash trees. Plant the new trees among the doomed ash trees so that by the time you remove the ash trees, you will already have a replacement canopy, and your neighborhood’s appearance will be less drastically changed.

Third, remove, plan, and plant in conjunction with your neighbors. This will almost certainly be more economical, collaboratively productive and fun than proceeding alone, and together, you can preserve the value and beauty of your neighborhood.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.