The generosity of Abington-area residents made this summer one to remember for some very special children. Customers of Eagle Cleaners and Nickie’s Fabulous Hoagies in Clarks Summit purchased $1 and $5 cards to hang at the local businesses and $1,500 later, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) was cashing a very big check.

“We are all overwhelmed,” said Kathy Croft during a check presentation at Eagle Cleaners recently. She and her husband Buddy own the 20-year-old drycleaning business in Clarks Summit. “When we started this campaign, we knew we would see quite a few donations,” she continued, “but I’m not sure we expected to reach $1,500, literally $1 at a time.”

Eagle Cleaners has a long history of supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), particularly the annual Black and Blue Ball which also helps to fund summer camp. Kathy Croft observes their dedication to the cause is contagious. “One of reasons this campaign was so successful is our partnership with Nickie’s Fabulous Hoagies. A business that is our neighbor and friend became a tremendous asset to the fundraising efforts.”

MDA describes summer camp as a place where children are living beyond limits in a place where anything is possible. It is a week during which they are free to enjoy adventures like horseback riding, swimming and fishing, and develop lifelong friendships and build self-confidence and independence.

Eagle Cleaners invites anyone who wants to be a part of their efforts to stop by or visit them online at eaglecleanerspa.com. Eagle Cleaners and Nickie’s Fabulous Hoagies are located on South State Street in Clarks Summit, on the northeast corner of the Grove Street intersection.

Civic League

Coming together for the greater good is what members of the Abington Heights Civic League do every day. Recently the MDA saw the fruits of that labor at a check presentation in Clarks Summit. The League’s Cheryl O’Hora and Kathy Croft presented a check for $1,000 to support MDA summer camp, and that was only part of the donation.

“We fundraise all year long,” says Croft. “Then, each year, after all our events and efforts, we donate funds to charities and community organizations. For MDA summer camp, we don’t stop with just the money.”

In addition to the cash donation, the Civic League collected household and post-consumer items for the camp’s arts and crafts projects.

“I can’t wait to see what the kids do with the paper towel rolls,” says O’Hora. “We collected so many; our members are so generous, and it is so rewarding and exciting to see what the beautiful art the kids create with such common material.”

MDA operates nearly 75 summer camps nationwide at no cost to the campers or their families. Camp is free because of community support like that of the Abington Heights Civic League. It is intended to give kids with limited muscle strength and mobility a life-changing experience in an environment without barriers.

To learn more about MDA, visit them online at mda.org.

From left: Kathy and Buddy Croft of Eagle Cleaners; Noah Sienkiewicz, MDA summer camper; Katrina Scheefer, Executive Director of MDA of NEPA; and Colby Parry, owner of Nickie’s Fabulous Hoagies.

PHOTO BY LIZA GILLETTE OF BALDINO DIGITAL