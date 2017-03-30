Article Tools Font size – + Share This



“Three acres and a cow.”

About a century ago, this was the slogan for a movement that tries to present a “third way” between the weaknesses of both capitalism on the one hand and socialism on the other. The movement was called “distributism,” and it retains passionate adherents up to the present day.

In his 1891 Rerum Novarum, Pope Leo XIII recognized that humans inevitably care for their own property better than the property of others. (The implication of pure capitalism is that the working class works on the property of the employer class, and in socialism, the working class works on society’s or the government’s property).

Leo was trying to steer society toward a situation in which private property was more widely distributed among the citizenry. He predicted positive results if this could be accomplished: Not only would the classes be brought closer together, but “a further consequence will result in the great abundance of the fruits of the earth.”

This is because people “always work harder and more readily when they work on that which belongs to them; nay, they learn to love the very soil that yields in response to the labor of their hands, not only food to eat, but an abundance of good things for themselves and those that are dear to them.” He further predicted that the wealth of all will increase: “That such a spirit of willing labor would add to the produce of the earth and to the wealth of the community is self evident.”

Critics contend not only that distributism seems to ignore the laws of economics, but also that it is short on practical suggestions for implementing its ideals. Now, while the political economics of distributism may prove to be naïve and idealistic, it seems indisputable to me that efforts to connect people with the earth are capable of producing a full range of positive results.

In contrast to Leo, and with more than a century of 20/20 hindsight, I think that increased financial wealth is the least direct or certain implication of getting people out to the garden. Instead of producing financial value from the land, I think that working one’s own land helps people to value their land more. Because value is about more than the bottom line, the book titled “The $64 Tomato” seems to miss the mark. Yes, we might spend too much on our gardens, but what we get in return may be “priceless.”

It is impossible to put a dollar value on valuing our food that we have nurtured from seed. Likewise, it is impossible to put a price tag on joining with neighbors and watching a streetscape mature, a streetscape we planted together. It is impossible to monetize a realized vision of summer as hammocks, porches and patio cook outs instead of air conditioners.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.