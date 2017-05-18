Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The AHHS honors orchestra. From left, front row: Caroline White, Gemma Bistran, Caroline Morgan, Keira Stofko, Jenna Follansbee, Olivia Conway and Brandi Domiano. Back row: Caroline Henderson, Kirsten Murnock, Jenna Schoenberg, Brynne Jordan, Kayla Provini, Ellery Yoder and Morgan Davis.

On Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. The Devine School of Dance will perform its 41st annual recital titled “Opening Night, from the Screen to the Stage” at Abington Heights High School (AHHS) in Clarks Summit, featuring the AHHS honors orchestra or choir. Tickets will be available at the door. For additional details, call 570-604-2398.

There will also be a dance performance by students on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. Performers will range in age from 3 years old to fourth grade. The theme is also “Opening Night, from the Screen to the Stage.” This performance does not include an appearance by the AHHS honors orchestra or choir.