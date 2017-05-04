Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Prima Elite Academy of Dance students made a good showing at the recent Dancers Inc. winning three regional champion title awards, a number of top overall awards and many student medals. The studio will be attending Dancers Inc. National Finals in the Poconos in July.

From left: Maeve Ludka of Clarks Summit, Lucia Dudziec of Moosic and Bobbi-Rose Smith were awarded Regional Champion titles. Dudziec placed third and eighth overall; Ludka placed second and fourth overall.

Among other local students: Bella Nardone of Moosic placed second overall; Reagan Martin of Duryea and Maya Terbovich and Riley Pica of Taylor received high gold.