Zack Rundell, a freshman at Abington Heights High School, won the first place varsity title in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League mountain bike race series held recently. A member of the Keystone Composite Mountain Bike team, Zack had two first-place and two third-place finishes to accumulate the most points in the race series.

Varsity riders were required to race a distance of 22 miles over rugged terrain on wooded trails which included rock beds, log-overs, roots, long hilly sections and creek crossings.

On the podium with him is Aiden Brechbill (left) and Gavin Strauss (right).