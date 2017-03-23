Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Panelists will discuss “India: Ancient. Culture. Democracy” at the fourth annual Jay Nathan Visiting Scholar Lecture Series of The University of Scranton on Wednesday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Moskovitz Theater of the DeNaples Center.

Panelists are: Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das, Consul General of India; Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, deputy consul general of India to

New York; and Clarks Summit resident Jay Nathan, Ph.D. The event will also feature a classical Indian dance performance by Kadhambari Sridhar (left).