Do you remember being enchanted by something you read in middle school or high school English? Perhaps it was poetry, a short story or even a piece of non-fiction. Did you stop and think about something in a new way? Once we are captivated by a piece of writing, one of the first questions is often “How did the writer do that?”

The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit will offer a creative writing class tailored to teens on three days: Wednesday, July 19, and Tuesdays, July 25 and Aug. 1, at 2 p.m.

“The sessions are not traditional classes,” according to instructor Anne Armezzani. “There will be no tests and no grades. We want kids to find their own spark of wonder and enjoyment when writing.”

Armezzani was a seventh-grade English teacher in the Abington Heights School District for 39 years. “I love the way kids have of looking at things,” she said “I always enjoyed their ideas when I was teaching, so this class will be a fun opportunity for me as well. It will purely be an opportunity to encourage kids to develop some writing skills, share their ideas with other class participants and develop something in themselves that they can carry for life.”

“We will be talking about stories the kids like and what makes the stories stand out,” Armezzani continued. “Each participant will also pick out one or two characters that are well developed and we will talk about how the author makes the character seem so alive. The group will use these talks to create their own characters and plots. Everyone’s life is unique and everyone has something in their life they can write about.”

Additional Gathering Place summer classes include "Creative Family Fun Art," July 19 and 26; "Building the Lackawanna Railroad," July 20; and "Letting Go: Tips for Parents of New College Students" July 20.

For more information and registration, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

Anne Armezzani and student volunteer Ian Jewett review some ideas for a Creative Writing for Teens class that is running this summer at The Gathering Place.