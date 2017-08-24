Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Our family was staying at a nice hotel. While walking outside, I pointed out the recently trimmed shrubs.

“See, kids,” I said, “this goes to show you that you do not have to do excellent work to satisfy the hotel management.”

Yes, the bushes had been trimmed, and all trimmings were removed, but the shaping was entirely functional without any regard for beauty. This type of trimming would take as little as 25 percent of the time that a beautiful job would take, and I would have expected this hotel to demand a beautiful job.

In last week’s article, I concluded by observing that in the case of craftsmanship, the ability to be in a craftsmanship business does not mean that the business is capable of producing craftsmanship. I believe this is something of a marketplace anomaly, due to complex product and marketplace demands.

The complex product and marketplace demands emerge when thinking about the hotel trimming: the quality of the trimming was municipal, industrial or low-residential, but at this hotel, I would have expected high-residential quality. Here is where the conflict lay: ironically, my customers who would stay at this hotel chain would never accept this type of merely functional work on their own landscapes, but they do at their hotel.

Years ago, Rev. Robert Sirico, speaking on the beauty of marketplace economics, said, “The beauty of a price tag is that it is the distillation of an enormous amount of information.”

On the one hand, it demonstrates the entirety of the production costs and profit desires of the supplier. On the other hand, however, it demonstrates not only the marketplace demands of the consumer — quality, desirability, etc.— it also demonstrates the status of the market — competitors’ production costs and profit desires. But among other things, this price tag information is only valid when comparing two identical products — “apples to apples.”

At the hotel, apparently the management was shopping for functional landscape maintenance. In this case, a craftsman — one who takes twice as long to shape the bushes beautifully — or an expert — one who takes twice as long because she knows that the shrubs need to be thinned and hand pruned — would be priced out of the market, or would earn half of the market rate. The irony here is that one would think that a craftsman or an expert would be worth twice the market rate.

This apparent market anomaly — where the craftsman or expert earns less than expected — raises two questions: first, is there a market for the craftsman’s work? And second, does the marketplace differentiate its pricing for craftsmanship? The answer may lie in marketing and purchasing: can the craftsman demonstrate the supreme value of his work? And, can the consumer differentiate the products supplied by various producers? The hotel’s obvious answer to these questions surprised me.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.