Antiques booth co-chairs Tricia Cummings, (on bike), and Meg Dempsey.

When the Our Lady of the Snows Parish Country Bazaar opens on Thursday, Aug. 3, on the grounds of the Church of St. Benedict on Newton Ransom Boulevard, there will be a line of customers outside the antiques booth, which has a reputation for offering antiques and much more.

“We are so fortunate to have the support of the many parishioners, who the take time to go through their belongings and find things to share with us,” co-chair Meg Dempsey said. “Each year we receive a wonderful selection of unique and special pieces that contribute to our success.”

To date, the committee has received donations of solid wood furniture, sets of dishes, linens, children’s furniture, copper and decorative pieces, art, luggage, ceramics and pottery. Visitors will also find glassware, serving pieces and many unique items for the home like tree stands, dining table and unique chairs. Vintage Christmas decorations and children’s toys will also be featured.

“The donations range from things from the turn of the century through the ’70s,” co-chair Tricia Cummings added. “We have probably never seen the same thing twice, which is what makes this fun for both of us. There is a great mix of items this year and we hope that everyone can find a treasure.”

In addition to the antiques booth, other booths include a plant booth, book barn, basket raffle and bargain barn. There’s also a great variety of games for young and old. For a quiet change of pace, there will be massages provided by Utopia Spa & Wellness in Clarks Summit.

Among the many booths offering food and beverage items are Café Mocha, with a coffee house atmosphere, the baked goods stand and stands offering roast beef, clams, corn, potato pancakes, pizza, wings, burgers and more, along with some ethnic treats such as pierogies and halushki.

The Garden of Hope will be composed of hundreds of luminaries, which will be lit each night at dusk.Luminaries will be available for sale at the church rectory ahead of time, as well as during the bazaar, for $5 each.

The entertainment includes Country Capers (performing Thursday, with John Cosgrove, Rev. Patrick Albert, Rev. James Pasley, Rev. Joseph Elston, Katie Jordan Veety, Chris DiMattio and Monsignor Joseph Quinn), The Fab Three (Friday) and Black Tie Stereo (Saturday).

The Bazaar will be open Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 3-5, 5:30-9:30 p.m., and offers a free shuttle bus from Red Barn Village for easy parking.

Co-chairs include Donna Coleman, Mary Carroll Donahoe and Tom Cummings.

Nancy Reddington Parlo provided considerable assistance for this article.