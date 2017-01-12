Article Tools Font size – + Share This



As a parent, I have been thinking about the inside of trees lately. As you can see in the photo, trees never heal, they only compartmentalize damage. Merely from looking at the cross-section of this arborvitae, I can reconstruct its life story.

This towering arborvitae, measuring ten feet tall and six feet wide when it was cut, started its landscape life with so much promise. Installed by a respected landscaper, or brought home from the nursery “only yesterday,” its spire graced the side of a mid-’80s ranch.

But it grew too fast, and when it reached just above the gutters, the homeowner hired a landscaper to “top” it. The chainsaw easily cut through the three inch stem at waist height. The elegant spire shape was gone, but at least the height would now be manageable.

But manageable does not mean managed, and several years later, the bulky plant was in complete control, not only of the gutters, but now the soffits as well. So I was hired to cut the tree to the ground this time.

This cut revealed the history of the tree. Not only was last decade’s topping cut biologically and aesthetically-challenging to the tree, inside the trunk it left a permanent mark all the way down to the stump of the tree. A tree’s weakest defense against decay penetration is within its vertical column. The topping cut had left three horizontal inches continually exposed to moisture, and before the tree could compartmentalize the wound, decay easily moved all the way down to the stump.

Trees never heal wounds. Instead, they simply build new wood around wounds. So a mature tree can have a healthy-looking trunk hiding the wounds of the past. And, while a tree is working to cover over and protect the wounds with new wood and bark, the tree’s enemies — moisture/decay, insects and disease—are seeking to expand the wound against the tree’s lesser internal defenses.

This means that your tree “remembers” how you treated it: The moving truck that missed the driveway but got the tree, the guy with a chainsaw who could climb your tree with spikes as if it were a telephone pole, the garage sale sign hung with nails — all of the tree’s contact with its neighbors remains recorded underneath the bark that has now managed to cover its scars.

So as a parent, I am thinking about my children, comparing their lives to trees. I am sobered to think that their psyches resemble trees more than flesh. As they grow, their healthy-looking exteriors may cover robust rings that show many growing seasons with ideal growing conditions — plenty of moisture and limited competition. But hidden inside may also persist wounds that I or others inflict. What harm may I be doing today that will remain compartmentalized within them for decades to come?

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.