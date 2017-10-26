Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Heights High School senior Will Carey is the creator of Game Night for the community the second Wednesday of each month at The Gathering Place. The first game night is scheduled for Nov. 8, 6-9 p.m. Carey’s goal and hope, “is that we will bring in people of all ages from all over the community.” He has organized board games, such as Clue, Sorry, checkers, dominoes and many more. Attendees may bring their own games, but several board games will be provided. Carey has designed the game nights to accommodate different interests. “We’ll have the main room dedicated to board games, like chess and Sorry, that can be played quickly. Other rooms will be set up for longer-duration games like Monopoly.” The Gathering Place is at 304 S. State St. For more information, call 570-881-7612 or visit gatheringplacecs.org.